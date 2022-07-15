Red River Valley Museum hosts 21st annual art show

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The 21st annual Red River Valley Museum art show in Vernon is wrapping up this week.

25 artists from around the country had their art displayed for two weeks, with the opportunity of it being bought. They also give out cash prizes and awards for best art.

Out of the 25 people, 13 are local artists and the director said it is important for communities to support local art.

“There are very few cultural opportunities for these artists to get on display that aren’t an hour plus away,” Cooper Alexander, Red River Valley Museum marketing and programming director, said. “It is very convenient for these local artists to be able to say ‘here is my art, please put it up for us’ and actually get it seen by local people who will hopefully be their best clients to get beautiful home decor or original art by people who live right next to us, our neighbors.”

Alexander encourages anyone interested in submitting artwork to apply. They will open the application for the next art show at the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.