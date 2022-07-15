Some of the hottest temps of the year are in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 108 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 79 with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 110 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 80 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 109 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

