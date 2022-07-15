Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Some of the hottest temps of the year are in the forecast

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 108 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 79 with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 110 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 80 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 109 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Despite recently losing some big box retailers, a business owner said the mall is still at 80%...
Business owners hope to revive Sikes Senter Mall
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
fentanyl tracings found on money
WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer checking phone in Uvalde video is husband of slain teacher

Latest News

Even Hotter by Next Week?
More Hot Weather into the Weekend
Even Hotter by Next Week?
Even Hotter by Next Week?
weather
Triple-digit heat will continue
Isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon