Texas Ranch Roundup returns to Wichita Falls

By Michael Grace
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Grab your boots and cowboy hats folks because the Texas Ranch Roundup is returning to Wichita Falls for its 41st year.

News Channel 6′s Michael Grace got a look at the festivities earlier this morning, and before the actual rodeo takes place Friday night, the future cowboys and girls took over the MPEC.

The kids roundup started up at 9:30 a.m. and to use a pun to describe it, there was an absolute herd of kids at the Kay Yaeger Coliseum for it. The kids roundup is meant to get youngsters in the area interested in participating in rodeo competition.

For 41 years, the Texas Ranch Roundup in Wichita Falls has drawn in crowds from all over Texoma. But, before can gather for the Friday night rodeo, it’s important to show the ropes to the next generation with the kids round up.

From a petting zoo to lasso lessons, the morning had everything for these cowboys and girls in the making, but don’t let animals know how good some of kids already are at roping. They make get a little intimidated.

Protection and style, certainly a match made in heaven. And speaking of heaven, these kiddos certainly were in heaven as they took on the mechanical bull. While the motorized beast gave some trouble, others were able to tame it with elegance.

So while these cowboys and girls continue their journey to competing on the big stage of an actual rodeo, it’s important to remember it’s always best to stick with your posse rather than being a lone ranger.

Well from the looks of it, we definitely have some future rodeo competitors. If you want to check out the current competitors, be sure to head over to the Kay Yaeger Coliseum at 7 p.m. for the adult rodeo and be sure to check out the trade show going on the rest of the day.

