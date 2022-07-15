WFPD officials complete 6.1 mile Virtual Yellow Brick Run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four FBI National Academy graduates from the Wichita Falls Police Department completed a charity run on Friday.

They include Lt. Ginger Gilmore, Deputy Chief Guy Gilmore, Deputy Chief Scott Vaughn and Chief of Police Manuel Borrego. All four completed the annual 6.1 mile Virtual Yellow Brick Run.

It’s a run that benefits the FBI National Academy Associates Charity Foundation.

