Police: Georgia girl, 15, safe after Amber Alert issued

Police in Georgia say 15-year-old Ta’Naiyah King is safe after a Levi's Call was issued for her.
Police in Georgia say 15-year-old Ta’Naiyah King is safe after a Levi's Call was issued for her.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a 15-year-old is safe after a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, was issued for her.

DeKalb County Police say 15-year-old Ta’Naiyah King was located and is safe.

There is no current information on Dana Utley, whom police said had kidnapped the teenager from Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

