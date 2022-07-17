Police: Georgia girl, 15, safe after Amber Alert issued

LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a 15-year-old is safe after a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, was issued for her.

DeKalb County Police say 15-year-old Ta’Naiyah King was located and is safe.

There is no current information on Dana Utley, whom police said had kidnapped the teenager from Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.