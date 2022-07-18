Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

BBB gives tips on buying used cars

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is giving tips for people in the market for a used car.

BBB officials said they constantly receive calls from people who are unhappy with their used-car purchase and there is usually nothing that can be done. Some of the common misconceptions when purchasing a used vehicle reportedly include the following:

  1. 3-day cooling off rule - this rule does not apply when purchasing a vehicle; this rule only applies in certain situations
  2. Lemon Law - there is not a Lemon Law that applies to used cars in the state of Texas, the Lemon Law only applies to new vehicles
  3. Some consumers BBB officials hear from think that they have up 30 days to return a vehicle, when in fact they do not

Before signing any contract, BBB officials said you should:

  1. Take time to read and understand the written agreement including any warranties
  2. Ask questions and don’t sign unless you are satisfied with the answers
  3. Remember spoken promises are difficult to enforce, so make sure all promises are in writing
  4. Never drive the vehicle off of the lot without the financing in place

For more information on buying a car or finding a dealer you can trust, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Johnny Perez's murder remains unsolved.
Johnny Perez’s family speaks on investigation
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration
The crash happened at Kovarik and Barnett roads.
One injured in Barnett Road motorcycle crash
There's still a lot up in the air with the plans on the future of the mural.
City of Vernon speaks on Roy Orbison mural

Latest News

The fire is in Palo Pinto County.
WATCH : Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake wildfire
WATCH : Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake grass fire 1
WATCH : Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake grass fire 1
WATCH : Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake grass fire
WATCH : Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake grass fire 2
The crime reportedly happened in the 900 block of Wellington Lane just after 10 a.m.
Law enforcement investigating Wellington Lane assault, robbery