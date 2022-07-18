BBB gives tips on buying used cars
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is giving tips for people in the market for a used car.
BBB officials said they constantly receive calls from people who are unhappy with their used-car purchase and there is usually nothing that can be done. Some of the common misconceptions when purchasing a used vehicle reportedly include the following:
- 3-day cooling off rule - this rule does not apply when purchasing a vehicle; this rule only applies in certain situations
- Lemon Law - there is not a Lemon Law that applies to used cars in the state of Texas, the Lemon Law only applies to new vehicles
- Some consumers BBB officials hear from think that they have up 30 days to return a vehicle, when in fact they do not
Before signing any contract, BBB officials said you should:
- Take time to read and understand the written agreement including any warranties
- Ask questions and don’t sign unless you are satisfied with the answers
- Remember spoken promises are difficult to enforce, so make sure all promises are in writing
- Never drive the vehicle off of the lot without the financing in place
