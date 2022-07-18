BBB gives tips on buying used cars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is giving tips for people in the market for a used car.

BBB officials said they constantly receive calls from people who are unhappy with their used-car purchase and there is usually nothing that can be done. Some of the common misconceptions when purchasing a used vehicle reportedly include the following:

3-day cooling off rule - this rule does not apply when purchasing a vehicle; this rule only applies in certain situations Lemon Law - there is not a Lemon Law that applies to used cars in the state of Texas, the Lemon Law only applies to new vehicles Some consumers BBB officials hear from think that they have up 30 days to return a vehicle, when in fact they do not

Before signing any contract, BBB officials said you should:

Take time to read and understand the written agreement including any warranties Ask questions and don’t sign unless you are satisfied with the answers Remember spoken promises are difficult to enforce, so make sure all promises are in writing Never drive the vehicle off of the lot without the financing in place

For more information on buying a car or finding a dealer you can trust, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.