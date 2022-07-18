Beto O’Rourke to make campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Quanah

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be making two campaign stops in Texoma on July 24.

His first stop will be in Quanah from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the 3 Rivers Foyer. Event volunteer signup will start at 12:30 at the same location.

O’Rourke’s second stop will be in Wichita Falls from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at an unannounced location. Volunteer signup will start at 4:30 at the same location once it is announced.

The stops are part of O’Rourke’s 49-day, more than 5,600-mile Drive for Texas campaign that will take him across the state. O’Rourke is taking on incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the November election.

