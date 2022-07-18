Email City Guide
Extreme Heat

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will approach 100 around 11am Tuesday and stay there through at least 8pm. The hottest temperature will be near 112 to 116 and that happens around 4:30PM. Humidity will be low and that will help some, but west and southwesterly winds will create very high fire weather conditions for Tuesday afternoon. A few hit and miss storms may be around Wednesday and Thursday but it still looks hot.

