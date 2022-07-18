Faith Mission, public library helping people through heat wave

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the heat we’ve been experiencing, it’s not recommended to stay outside for too long. However, that’s not an option for some, especially the homeless population - though there are some resources available.

Places like the Wichita Falls Public Library and Faith Mission allow people to come in and cool off. Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said they’ve seen an increase in people coming.

“We have definitely seen our numbers increase at the women’s shelter. The last report I had, we had five beds available out of 100,” Sparks said.

Record heat waves have everyone trying to stay cool and hydrated, but certain vulnerable populations don’t have the option of staying at home to beat the heat.

The city doesn’t have facilities specifically for extreme weather conditions, so they rely on organizations like Faith Mission to step in and assist people experiencing homelessness.

“We provide of course showers and bedding for everybody who stays overnight here and we also provide fans to people who come in and get their name on the list,” Sparks said.

They say it takes a village, and local organizations contribute by holding drives so Faith Mission can distribute fans and other supplies to those in need as the shelter readies itself for an increase in people requiring food, water or shelter.

“We count on this every summer,” Sparks said. “You know, sometimes we get a mild one but this time it’s not a mild one, so we hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

But Faith Mission isn’t the only option. Groups like the Wichita Falls Public Library are opening their doors for people to cool off and hydrate during the day.

“Definitely in the last couple of weeks with the heatwave, people are coming and staying longer and that’s fine,” Jana Hausburg, library administrator, said. “You know, we welcome everyone here. This is your library, the community’s living room, so we have different places set up throughout the library where people can get cool. We also have water fountains and nice chairs to sit around and read magazines and things like that.”

Hausburg said that as long as people follow the library’s code of conduct, anyone is allowed to go in and enjoy all of their facilities.

“We have a computer card that you can get if you don’t have a permanent address,” Hausburg said. “All you need is a photo I.D. and you can use the computers without a problem.”

Hausburg said there’s no time limit on your visit to the library, so you can stay from the moment it opens to when it closes.

If you’d like to donate to Faith Mission, visit the nonprofit’s website.

