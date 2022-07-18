Email City Guide
First Alert Weather Day for Monday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Due to the extreme heat, we have First Alert Weather Days for Monday and Tuesday. For your Monday, we will have a high of 110 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 114 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 83 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 114 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 102 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 105 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 106 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies.

