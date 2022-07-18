Inflation impacts Wichita County Treasurer’s Office

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With inflation rising across the country, wallets are feeling the strain and that includes the Wichita County Treasurer’s Office.

The county is in the middle of its budget process and has to take these rising costs into account. That funding already took a hit when the pandemic started three years ago, so inflation and a possible recession has the county tightening up its budget.

Officials said the changes they’re making are similar to how everyone else has been revising their budget with the rise in gas, groceries and the cost of everyday living.

“Inflation impacts all of us,” Wichita County Treasurer Bob Hampton said. “For some of us that do their own grocery shopping, all you have to do is go to the store and you realize that prices are increasing. When they raise the rates, that impacts everyone as far as borrowing money, investing money and things like that.”

Hampton said the county is still in good shape, but they are already making adjustments on how they will invest future taxpayer money.

A lot depends on the national economy and the next year will determine if the county’s funds decline or not. In the meantime, Hampton said the county will continue discussing how to optimize their funds, hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

