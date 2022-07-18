Latest COVID-19 wave threatens daycares

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Summer. It might make you think of fun in the sun, but many working parents struggle to find childcare when school is out. To make matters worse, some Texoma daycares are now being threatened by the latest spike in COVID cases.

News Channel 6 spoke with multiple daycares who have kids out with COVID and they’re taking extra precautions to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Right now we’re warning our families to be on the lookout,” Robert Hollingsworth, The Bridge Christian School senior director, said.

The latest wave of COVID-19 has hit Wichita County and daycares are seeing a spike in positive cases.

“We’ve had three children and one of our staff members that have tested positive,” Hollingsworth said. “Most of them were, I think, I really believe were travel-related, people going out of town, going to waterparks and so forth.”

Just last week, the CDC reported nearly 68,000 positive COVID cases in children across the country, and Wichita County reported 276 new cases.

Daycares especially struggle with COVID because it’s harder to diagnose kids, who can’t describe their symptoms as accurately as adults.

“All of the symptoms have been generic ,you know, low, very low-grade fever, which could be anything from a cold to teething,” Hollingsworth said.

News Channel 6 confirmed other daycares have also seen an increase in kids with COVID, but all are working to stay open and avoid spreading the disease by sanitizing regularly and sending kids with symptoms home.

“We’re kind of taking it day by day and right now we’re kind of handling it like flu season,” Hollingsworth said.

The daycare is hopeful they can keep the school safe and open by practicing COVID protocols, but encourage parents to keep a close eye on their child’s health.

Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District officials said the best way to prevent this is to get your child a vaccine. They are now available for ages 6 and up and if they are experiencing symptoms, they must quarantine for five days and be symptom-free 24 hours before they return to school or daycare.

