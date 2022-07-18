Law enforcement investigating Wellington Lane assault, robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 66-year-old man was found to have been assaulted and robbed by an unknown person on Monday.

The crime reportedly happened in the 900 block of Wellington Lane just after 10 a.m.

Law enforcement officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with “numerous facial injuries,” and a person of interest has been identified. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crime.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.