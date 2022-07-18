Email City Guide
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County

By Haley Wilson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under mandatory water rationing. Officials said this is due to the excessive heat, lake levels, and multiple breaks in the water lines in the district.

During this time, those living in RWD #4 can not water their lawn or wash their vehicles.

We’ve reached out to see how long this is supposed to last, but we have not heard back. You Can Count On Us to bring you more information as we get it.

