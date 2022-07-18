Taco Fest returns to Wichita Falls this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A heads up for all taco lovers!

One year after Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana turned a racist Facebook comment into an anti-racism fundraiser, the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting the second annual Taco Fest in downtown Wichita Falls.

Make sure to check it out at noon on Saturday, July 23 at Bud Daniel Park and try some of the many tacos at the event.

Funds raised by Taco Fest will go to scholarships for students from Wichita Falls and the surrounding area.

