TxDOT starts westbound Kell Fwy bridge repairs

Construction will happen on the westbound Kell Fwy bridge approaches at Brook Avenue and Taft Street.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation started repairs to the westbound Kell Fwy bridge on Monday.

Construction crews will reportedly continue fixing the “bumps” on the bridge approaches at Brook Avenue and Taft Street by cutting out the existing concrete around the largest lumps, cleaning the sites out and then filling them with new concrete.

TxDOT officials said this will be an upgrade from the temporary patch that was done at the end of June.

Various lane closures during the day and night will be needed, according to TxDOT officials. Each repair is expected to take three days to finish, and overall construction is expected to take about a month to complete.

