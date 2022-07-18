WATCH: Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake wildfire

POSSUM KINGDOM LAKE, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a grass fire that started Monday near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials estimate the fire is 300 acres and 0% contained. The fire reportedly started in the area of FM 1148 and Hawkins Road.

The drone footage was provided by Eliasville VFD Drone Pilot Tony Ramirez.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.