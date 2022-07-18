Email City Guide
WATCH: Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake wildfire

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POSSUM KINGDOM LAKE, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a grass fire that started Monday near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials estimate the fire is 300 acres and 0% contained. The fire reportedly started in the area of FM 1148 and Hawkins Road.

The drone footage was provided by Eliasville VFD Drone Pilot Tony Ramirez.

