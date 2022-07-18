Wichita Falls ISD to host meet and greet with new superintendent

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will host a meet and greet on Monday with Dr. Donny Lee, the district’s new superintendent.

The reception will happen from 5-6 p.m. at the WFISD Education Center in room 302.

WFISD board members unanimously voted on June 27 to name Lee as the lone finalist for the next superintendent of the school district.

Lee is coming to Wichita Falls from the Buna Independent School District, a 3A district in Buna, Texas. He has served as the superintendent in Buna since April 2019, and was superintendent in Oakwood ISD and a high school principal in Frankston ISD before that.

School officials have postponed Monday’s school board meeting to next week due to “unforeseen circumstances,” but say the meet and greet will take place as scheduled.

