City of Wichita Falls appoints new Municipal Court Judge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls appointed a new Municipal Court Judge on Tuesday during the city council meeting.

City officials said Diane Dockery brings more than three decades of experience to the bench.

“After extensive interviews with several candidates, we are elated to have Diane to serve as our next Municipal Court Judge,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “Her over 30 years of experience led us to believe she is the right fit for our organization.”

Dockery is replacing Judge Larry Gillen after he served the city for 37 years.

The role of the Wichita Falls Municipal Court is to provide a fair, independent and impartial forum for handling and deciding fine-only criminal cases arising within the Wichita Falls city limits. These include traffic, minor penal code and city ordinance cases.

