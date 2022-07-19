Deputies arrest Wellington Lane aggravated robbery suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of assaulting and robbing a 66-year-old man on Monday.

The crime reportedly happened in the 900 block of Wellington Lane just after 10 a.m. Law enforcement officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with “numerous facial injuries.”

Deputies then arrested a man, identified as Matthew Lee Gill, around 11:30 p.m. for public intoxication. Law enforcement had been called in reference to someone trying to enter a residence.

Gill was later charged with resisting arrest, aggravated robbery-elderly, burglary of a habitation and arson. He remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.