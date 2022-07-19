Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Deputies arrest Wellington Lane aggravated robbery suspect

Matthew Lee Gill.
Matthew Lee Gill.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of assaulting and robbing a 66-year-old man on Monday.

The crime reportedly happened in the 900 block of Wellington Lane just after 10 a.m. Law enforcement officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with “numerous facial injuries.”

Deputies then arrested a man, identified as Matthew Lee Gill, around 11:30 p.m. for public intoxication. Law enforcement had been called in reference to someone trying to enter a residence.

Gill was later charged with resisting arrest, aggravated robbery-elderly, burglary of a habitation and arson. He remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The fire is in Palo Pinto County.
WATCH: Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake wildfire
The crime reportedly happened in the 900 block of Wellington Lane just after 10 a.m.
Law enforcement investigating Wellington Lane assault, robbery
Make sure to check it out at noon on Saturday, July 23.
Taco Fest returns to Wichita Falls this weekend
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration

Latest News

Uvalde families say they're afraid of next month's return to school despite newly announced...
Texas school shooter left trail of ominous warning signs
Record high temps are possible Tuesday
With the heat we’ve been experiencing, it’s not recommended to stay outside for too long.
Faith Mission, public library helping people through heat wave
COVID-19 IN DAYCARES
Latest COVID-19 wave threatens daycares