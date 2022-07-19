UPDATE: Vernon fire prompts evacuations near hospital

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters contained a fire Tuesday near Vista Living of Vernon.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said. She assisted in the evacuation effort despite wearing a dress and sandals, and said other City of Vernon employees assisted by directing traffic. The police department and sheriff’s office also worked to contain the flames along with fire services.

“Our fire department did a phenomenal job of getting the fire contained quickly, and everyone pulled together really quickly to avoid disaster,” Gosline said.

Two nursing homes and a daycare were evacuated due to the fire, which Gosline said butted up against senior living facilities and homes. Wilbarger General Hospital took patients in its dialysis center, according to a hospital official, while St. Paul Lutheran School was reportedly evacuated to the Vernon College gym.

Our News Channel 6 tower camera, located at Wilbarger General Hospital, showed heavy smoke and fire in the area starting around 10 a.m. The fire department asked the Community Healthcare Center Medical Clinic to evacuate around 11 a.m., according to David Preston.

Vernon ISD contributed buses to evacuate the schoolchildren, as well as wheelchair-assisted buses to help evacuate seniors.

There were reportedly no injuries or major damage to homes. Gosline said Atmos Energy turned off gas services due to a leak, but that a gas leak was not the cause of the fire. The origin of the flames is currently under investigation.

Gosline has asked Vernon residents to call the fire department about any potential signs of flames. The city is reportedly concerned about flare ups due to high winds, heat and dryness.

