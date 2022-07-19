Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her sister quiet. (WESH, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.

A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.

Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The fire is in Palo Pinto County.
WATCH: Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake wildfire
The crime reportedly happened in the 900 block of Wellington Lane just after 10 a.m.
Law enforcement investigating Wellington Lane assault, robbery
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration
Johnny Perez's murder remains unsolved.
Johnny Perez’s family speaks on investigation

Latest News

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to...
Florida teen in custody after death of 3-year-old sister
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing
With the heat we’ve been experiencing, it’s not recommended to stay outside for too long.
Faith Mission, public library helping people through heat wave
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response