Record high temps are possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Due to the extreme heat, we have First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday & Wednesday. Tuesday, we will have a high of 116 with mostly sunny skies. The all-time record high for Wichita Falls is 117, so we will be close to that temperature Tuesday. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 83 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 112 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 102 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 104 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 105 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.