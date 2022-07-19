Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Record high temps are possible Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Due to the extreme heat, we have First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday & Wednesday. Tuesday, we will have a high of 116 with mostly sunny skies. The all-time record high for Wichita Falls is 117, so we will be close to that temperature Tuesday. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 83 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 112 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 102 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 104 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 105 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The fire is in Palo Pinto County.
WATCH: Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake wildfire
The crime reportedly happened in the 900 block of Wellington Lane just after 10 a.m.
Law enforcement investigating Wellington Lane assault, robbery
Make sure to check it out at noon on Saturday, July 23.
Taco Fest returns to Wichita Falls this weekend
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Extreme Heat
Extreme Heat
Extreme Heat
weather
Record high temps are possible Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day for Monday