Wichita Falls fire leads to evacuations

Firefighters responded to a blaze in Wichita Falls on July 19, 2022.
Firefighters responded to a blaze in Wichita Falls on July 19, 2022.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a large fire in Wichita Falls.

Sheriff David Duke said homes were being evacuated near Arrowhead Ranch Estates, and that the fire was heading into Clay County. The Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office and fire department responded to Hammon Rd. and Rathgeber Rd.

News Channel 6 crews are on the scene. This article will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.

Vernon fire prompts evacuations near hospital
