Wichita Falls fire leads to evacuations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a large fire in Wichita Falls.

Sheriff David Duke said homes were being evacuated near Arrowhead Ranch Estates, and that the fire was heading into Clay County. The Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office and fire department responded to Hammon Rd. and Rathgeber Rd.

