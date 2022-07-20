Cause of West Bend Fire remains under investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday’s fire that started out in Archer County and ended in Clay County is still under investigation.

According to Stuart Morris, regional wildland coordinator for Texas A&M Forest Service, over 6,500 acres of land was burned. Although investigators are unsure of how the fire started, Morris said vegetation helped grow the fire.

“Today, crews continue to really just patrol a lot of the line pop-up hot spots and we have a lot of engines out here from both the state agencies and also local counties and municipal agencies,” Morris said.

He said a little over 50 homes were evacuated. Morris said no homes were damaged but one outbuilding was lost.

