Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Healthcare Center will be hosting a free sports physical clinic on July 21.

Middle school and high school students from all school districts, private schools and youth sports leagues are eligible to attend. The clinic will happen from 2-5 p.m. at the Community Healthcare Center.

All athletes and extracurricular students, such as marching band students, can get their sports physical completed for the 2022-2023 school year at this event. The student does not have to be a Community Healthcare Center patient to participate.

All sports physical forms required by school districts or youth sports leagues must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian before attending the event.

For more information on the clinic, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Clay County near Jolly.
U.S. 287 between Wichita Falls, Henrietta reopens after wildfire causes closure
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Our News Channel 6 tower camera showed heavy smoke and fire in the area.
Vernon fire prompts evacuations near hospital
Matthew Lee Gill.
Deputies arrest Wellington Lane aggravated robbery suspect
The fire is mostly out in Archer and Wichita counties.
Wildfire sweeps through three Texoma counties

Latest News

Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals
Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m.
One hospitalized after car hits Holliday post office
Lola Fleeks.
Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air
A wildfire swept through three counties on July 19, 2022.
July 19th Fire Cutin