Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Farmers ‘soil’ underwear for better crop health

Conservation workers and farmers in Delaware tests how men's cotton briefs can assist with soil health. (SOURCE: WMDT)
By Hannah Cechini
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (WMDT) – Men’s “tighty whities” are helping Delaware farmers keep their crops in check.

The farmers have found a new use for cotton briefs by burying them under the soil.

In the beginning of May, the Sussex Conservation District planted several pairs of 100% cotton underwear in farm fields in Bethel and Georgetown.

Just shy of 60 days later, pretty much all that’s left of the underwear is the elastic waistbands.

Jonathan Walton, with the Sussex Conservation District, said the more organic the matter, the more microbes there are.

“It typically goes hand in hand,” he said. “The better the ground and the heavier it is, the more microbes and activity you’ll have, which transpires into the underwear being consumed by them. Basically, any of the cotton that was actually buried into the soil has decomposed with the natural microbes.”

It’s a sign of healthy soil when more of the cotton in the underwear has disintegrated after being buried.

Earthworms are also an indication of good earth, as their burrowing creates tiny channels for water to flow through.

Farmer Martin O’Neal said he was glad to see he had that much microbe activity.

“I’d be happy to do it again,” he said. “Any time you can run an experiment, you stand the chance of learning something you didn’t know.”

Healthy soil also means less spending on fertilizer and wider profit margins for the farmers.

“Especially this year, there’s extensive cost in it, and they want to put down enough to get what they’re after and no extra, really,” Walton said.

The last time the Sussex Conservation District experimented with soiling their undies was in 2018. They say they’ve only seen improvements since then.

“We have seen, in general, that the soil health is definitely increasing, just through awareness and people trying different things,” Walton said. “The biggest thing is that you don’t have to do it all at once. You start small and see what you’re comfortable with.”

The Sussex Conservation District plans to try staggering where and when they plant the underwear next time and when they check on them.

That way they say they can see how the decomposition is progressing over time and in different environments.

Copyright 2022 WMDT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Clay County near Jolly.
U.S. 287 between Wichita Falls, Henrietta reopens after wildfire causes closure
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Our News Channel 6 tower camera showed heavy smoke and fire in the area.
Vernon fire prompts evacuations near hospital
Matthew Lee Gill.
Deputies arrest Wellington Lane aggravated robbery suspect
The fire is mostly out in Archer and Wichita counties.
Wildfire sweeps through three Texoma counties

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Schumer leaned into the bill Wednesday after a surprising number of House...
Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.
Athletes and extracurricular students can get their sports physical completed for the 2022-2023...
Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC
Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals
Community Healthcare Center to offer free sports physicals