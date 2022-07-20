Former Raider signs free agency deal with Colorado Rockies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider and Texas Tech alum Parker Kelly signed a free agency deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Kelly was back in the Wichita Falls area with his family waiting to get a call on day three of the MLB draft.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen but once the draft was over the Rockies called him.

Kelly said he is excited for this new journey.

“I’m kind of interested and looking forward to how they train and work out,” said Kelly. “What all they do on a daily process. Baseball is wrapped around a process you kind of have to stick to daily. That’s what I’m kind of more excited about. Just learning these first couple of weeks and get my foot in the door.”

Kelly graduated from Rider in 2017 and spent five seasons with the Red Raiders. He earned Big 12 Honorable Mention this season.

