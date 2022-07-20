Impact 100 Wichita Falls announces finalists for $114K grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s a big day for Impact 100 Wichita Falls as they named three local nonprofits that are now finalists for a $114,000 grant.

That money comes from 114 women in the community who have all teamed up to make a big difference for a local nonprofit. They say while one woman can make a difference, a group of women can make an impact.

Every woman gives $1,000, which all goes toward the grant that will be awarded on Aug. 23.

The finalists are names you will probably recognize:

Play For All – Inclusive Community Playground

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – Mobile Teaching Kitchen

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra – From Start to Spectacular

“One of the most exciting aspects of Impact 100 is that the membership is actively engaged in the process—from start to finish,” Impact 100 Wichita Falls President Paula Perkins said. “This allows us all to not only learn more about strategic philanthropy but to experience it in action as we participate together.”

In 2020, $59,000 was awarded to The ARC of Wichita County, while $81,000 was awarded to First Step, Inc. in 2021.

A big congratulations to each of them! We will have more on how and when they will choose their winner tonight on News Channel 6.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.