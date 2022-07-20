JOB OPENING: IT Administrator/Engineer

IT Administrator/Engineer

KAUZ, LLC. and American Spirit Media station in Wichita Falls, TX has an opening for an IT/Engineer. Experience in IT, computer/network support, proven ability to install and maintain equipment, effective organization and communication skills are a must. Experience in broadcast television engineering, training in electronics troubleshooting and repair, and SBE certification are highly desirable.

JOB DUTIES and RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintain broadcast technology, facilities, and equipment for the station.

Implement new IT and engineering projects as directed by project management.

On call when needed to provide timely response to station off-air situations, equipment issues, transmitter issues, etc.

Must be able to troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve electronic and or electrical issues at both the studio and transmitter locations.

Evaluate, install, and maintain all IT and A/V systems, including all control rooms, studio equipment, field gear, station equipment etc.

Maintain news gathering field gear, including cameras, editors, microwave/satellite live trucks.

Perform routine equipment/facility maintenance at studio and remote locations.

Assist with system integration and modification of broadcast/IT systems, specifically with reference to cabling and system documentation.

Performs other duties as assigned.

SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:

Understanding of all IT/IP workflows and signal flows.

Understanding of all HD/SD workflows and signal flows.

Excellent technical problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

In-depth knowledge of Windows 10 and Windows server versions needed.

Knowledge of Active Directory, Cisco routers, and all other small business networking.

Must be able to work independently and prioritize.

Knowledge of AVID/SUNDANCE automation and OMNEON play-to-air servers a plus.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record are required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

TV broadcast background required.

Minimum of 3+ years in professional television broadcast environment installing/operating/repairing television/IT equipment. Ability to repair and install IT/IP systems, as well as SD/HD digital broadcast systems.

Technical degree in Information Technology, Broadcasting, Electronics, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORK ENVIRONMENT

The IT/Engineer must be able to lift, set up, and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, climb ladders and stairs, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls and differentiate between colors. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions, requiring average or above vision.

Qualified applicants only. Please send your resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com. Pre-employment drug screen and Motor Vehicle Record check are required. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for medical or religious accommodation. EOE-M/F/D/V

