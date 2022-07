WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain showers will be around tonight, Thursday, and possibly into Friday. Don’t expect widespread heavy rainfall, but several places will get a little wet. It may also help pull our temperatures back by a few degrees with highs closer to 100 rather than 110 or higher. The weekend looks breezy, hot, and dry with elevated fire weather concerns again.

