Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly left her two small children unattended at Urban Air Trampoline Park.

Court documents state Urban Air employees called police after about 40 minutes when they saw that the woman, identified as Lola Fleeks, was no longer on scene and the children were still there.

Police reportedly attempted to locate Fleeks at several addresses before one of the children told them she had gone to the gym across the highway. The children also said this has happened before, according to court documents.

Fleeks was then located and arrested on two abandoning and endangering a child charges. She was released from jail Wednesday on bonds totaling $10,000.

Court documents state the children were both under 10 years old.

