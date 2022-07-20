HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a car hit the Holliday post office, according to the Archer County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. when an elderly man supposedly hit the gas instead of his brakes and crashed his car through the post office wall. The driver was reportedly not injured.

Sheriff’s office officials said the injured man was on the inside of the building, and his condition was listed as serious but not life-threatening.

One hospitalized after car hits Holliday post office (Annetta Rich Weyant)

The Holliday post office remains open despite the crash, and customers can receive their mail directly from the employees.

