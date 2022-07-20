Email City Guide
West Bend Fire now 80% contained

The West Bend Fire burned in Archer, Wichita and Clay counties in Texas on July 19th, 2022....
The West Bend Fire burned in Archer, Wichita and Clay counties in Texas on July 19th, 2022. (Texas A&M Forest Service)(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Clay County, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Sheriff Office says residents in Jolly who were forced to evacuate yesterday due to the West Bend Fire were allowed to return to their homes last night.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has also released a map (above) which shows how close the fire came to the town of Jolly.

The fire quickly burned more than 6,500 acres in Archer, Clay and Wichita counties.

Stuart Morris with the Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is fairly inactive Wednesday morning. He said firefighters performed several controlled burnout operations overnight to remove unburned fuel such as grass and dry vegetation. Morris says some residents may have mistaken these controlled fires for the wildfire rekindling overnight.

Morris says firefighters are continuing to patrol the fire and plan to hit hot spots throughout the day on Wednesday. Firefighters will also need to finish building containment lines around the fire.

Over 100 firefighters from around the area responded to the call for help, according to Morris.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said, Tuesday, the fire started in Archer County before it traveled into Wichita and Clay counties. U.S. 287 between Wichita Falls and Henrietta was temporarily closed after smoke covered the roads.

Duke said no homes in Wichita County caught fire.

One hay barn in Archer County was lost in the fire, according to Sheriff Jack Curd.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said in an update on Facebook that about 10 cows have died. He says no homes in Clay county were lost to the fire.

