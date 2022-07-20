Wildfire threatens structures near Sheppard AFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are responding to a wildland fire near Friberg Road and FM 171.

The uncontained fire was around 30 to 40 acres large and threatening structures at around 5 p.m., according to Wichita County Emergency Management. The location is near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area while they attempt to contain the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.