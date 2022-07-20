Email City Guide
Wildfire threatens structures near Sheppard AFB

The fire was about 30-40 acres at around 5 p.m. according to Wichita Co. Emergency Management.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are responding to a wildland fire near Friberg Road and FM 171.

The uncontained fire was around 30 to 40 acres large and threatening structures at around 5 p.m., according to Wichita County Emergency Management. The location is near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area while they attempt to contain the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

