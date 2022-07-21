Email City Guide
WF City Council approves Downtown Development upgrades

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Council approved Tuesday $35,000 for Downtown Wichita Falls Development to make upgrades.

The money will be funded from the 4B board and will go toward putting in more benches, trash cans, pet stations and pole banners downtown. Officials said while Downtown Development is working toward getting funding for major projects and they said it is important to knock out the smaller items when they have the opportunity to do so.

“Collectively, they make a huge impact to downtown,” Jana Schmader, Downtown Wichita Falls Development executive director, said. “Everyone goes to a downtown and sees other downtowns looking a certain way and why can’t we have this. The more we add, the more downtown will start to feel like the actual streetscapes are progressing.”

Schmader said these upgrades might not be the flashy stuff people are looking for, but it is a step in the right direction for their goal of improving downtown. They hope to have everything finished by Hotter’N Hell.

