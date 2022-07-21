New Electra businesses benefiting city’s economy

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - A new dollar store opened up in Electra last Thursday, and city administrator Steve Bowlin said it is giving the town a boost in its economy.

“Things are looking up for Electra right now. The economy is booming a little bit and we’re excited about it and we’re really glad to see it happening,” Bowlin said.

With Electra being a rural city, the people who live there are often forced to drive to the next town when shopping for groceries and other necessities. With inflation and gas prices rising, the time and money add up, but a newly opened dollar store alleviates that stress.

“I knew when I was passing through there I said man, they’re building a Dollar Tree and now I don’t have to go all the way to Wichita Falls,” Electra resident Joel Garcia said.

“I didn’t believe it at first because there’s nothing that ever comes to Electra, but I’m excited to have it,” said Electra resident Carey Wheeler.

Aside from helping the residents, Bowlin said the store is a big economic development for Electra.

“I really think it’s going to be positive for our economy. Matter of fact, we’ve got three new businesses in town. The new dollar store, we have a new bar that’s opened up in town and we also have a new restaurant,” Bowlin said.

Bowlin said the economic development board played a role in helping the town bring this and two other businesses in.

“The economic development board is willing to participate and help these businesses come into town, as a matter of fact, they did help the restaurant,” Bowlin said.

Community members hope the new businesses will pave the way for a grocery store, something Bowlin said the town has been working towards for years.

“One thing that the community is desperate for is a grocery store, fresh produce fresh meat. We’re working on that as well, we continue to reach out to different organizations. The difficulty that we have is the close proximity that we have to Vernon and Wichita Falls,” Bowlin said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.