High-speed police chase through multiple counties ends with arrest in Vernon

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A high-speed police chase that started in Altus, OK ended in Vernon, TX when the suspect crashed his car, according to the Altus Police Department.

Altus police said they began the pursuit Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. after two vehicles were found to be racing in the 1400 block of East Broadway.

The driver allegedly led police through a residential neighborhood before returning to Broadway. The chase reached speeds over 100 mph and crossed through Kiowa and Tillman counties before ending in Wilbarger County, according to Altus PD.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Tyner, reportedly crashed his car in Vernon and was arrested.

Altus police said Tyner was a wanted fugitive with multiple felony charges in Oklahoma County. He’s being held in the Wilbarger County Jail and faces additional felony charges in relation to the chase.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.