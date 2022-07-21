Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

High-speed police chase through multiple counties ends with arrest in Vernon

20-year-old Kenneth Tyner.
20-year-old Kenneth Tyner.(Oklahoma County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A high-speed police chase that started in Altus, OK ended in Vernon, TX when the suspect crashed his car, according to the Altus Police Department.

Altus police said they began the pursuit Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. after two vehicles were found to be racing in the 1400 block of East Broadway.

The driver allegedly led police through a residential neighborhood before returning to Broadway. The chase reached speeds over 100 mph and crossed through Kiowa and Tillman counties before ending in Wilbarger County, according to Altus PD.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Tyner, reportedly crashed his car in Vernon and was arrested.

Altus police said Tyner was a wanted fugitive with multiple felony charges in Oklahoma County. He’s being held in the Wilbarger County Jail and faces additional felony charges in relation to the chase.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lola Fleeks.
Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air
The fire was about 30-40 acres at around 5 p.m. according to Wichita Co. Emergency Management.
Church Road Fire now 90% contained
The West Bend Fire burned in Archer, Wichita and Clay counties in Texas on July 19th, 2022.
West Bend Fire now 100% contained
Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Clay County near Jolly.
U.S. 287 between Wichita Falls, Henrietta reopens after wildfire causes closure
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m.
One hospitalized after car hits Holliday post office

Latest News

City Council approves Downtown Development upgrades
City Council approves Downtown Development upgrades
City Council approves Downtown Development upgrades
WF City Council approves Downtown Development upgrades
A local foundation launched a grant to help raise money for volunteer fire departments.
Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation launches emergency fire fund
The Farmers Market Association is doing everything it can to remain in downtown.
Wichita Falls Farmers Market in standstill over new lease with city