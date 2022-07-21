Residents inadvertently fill up cars with diesel after mix-up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We all know that putting diesel in a gas car is sure to end with trouble, but hundreds of residents took to Facebook this week saying they unknowingly did just that when they filled up at a gas station in Wichita Falls.

They said they used the regular unleaded pump, but instead received diesel, something they figured out shortly after filling up because their cars started breaking down or stalling out.

Two auto repair shops said they were both flooded with customers who said they filled up at the same place.

“We have had several phone calls,” Cole Salsman, owner of Veteran Auto Repair, said. “We have only had a couple committed to coming in and getting it taken care of so far but we have been answering a lot of questions, a lot of phone calls on it.”

Auto repair shops estimate more than 600 people have been affected by the mix-up. They were using an unleaded gas pump but that’s not what they got; their cars quickly told them something was wrong.

“Going to notice some performance issues pretty immediate depending on how much they got in there,” Salsman said. “You will notice some performance issues if it is a full tank you may notice immediately that it may not start.”

Drivers took to Facebook explaining what happened.

Salsman said it’s an easy fix if you catch it early, but you could have bigger problems if you don’t.

“If you catch it relatively quickly, most of the time you can clean the lines and drop the tank,” Salsman said. “If you don’t, it can be a little more critical. You could end up having to drop the tank, flush the lines, pull the injectors, in rare cases replace the injectors.”

No matter what, it could result in being without a car until the problem is fixed and hundreds of dollars are out of your pocket.

“Quite a bit of diesel or a full tank of diesel and we have to completely go through it, you are upwards of $1,000-$1,500 if it is a complete full tank,” Salsman said. “If it is not and you just have to flush the lines, then it could be as little as $300-$400.”

Many of the people affected said they have been in contact with the gas station and they are working together to resolve the issue.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.