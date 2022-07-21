Experts say tap water might be better than some bottled water

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With temperatures reaching record-breaking highs this week, the urge to grab a bottle of water is normal, but you might want to think twice.

Experts are saying some bottled water doesn’t provide many health benefits. They recommend drinking tap water because the treatment process for some of these big bottled water companies takes out beneficial minerals.

“I’ve drank the water since I lived here, so I’m always drinking tap water,” Daniel Nix, Utilities Operations Manager said

Some people turn their noses to drinking tap water, but believe it or not in the summer it could be your best bet.

“If you’re in the heat of the summer and you’re trying to get electrolytes in your body, if you’re drinking distilled or deionized water, it’s taking those electrolytes out of your body,” Nix said.

Distilled and deionized water goes through a cleaning process, but that process removes necessary minerals and vitamins our bodies need to survive.

“Water is the ultimate solvent. It loves to put things into solution, and so if you’re drinking water that doesn’t have anything in it, it’s going to leech those minerals and vitamins out of your body,” Nix said.

Not only does tap water have an extensive treatment process. It is mineralized and is cheaper than bottled water.

“Cost effective wise, it’s more cost effective to get it out the tap and it’s probably safer,” Nix said.

In some cases, you may have been drinking tap water all along.

“A lot of your bottled water is actually just municipal water that’s been run through a carbon filter to take the chlorine taste out and any other odors, and then bottled and sold to you at a huge profit margin,” Nix said.

According to the CDC, there is currently no standardized label for bottled water, but labels may tell you about the way the water is treated. You can check the label for a toll-free number or website of the company that bottled the water to learn more.

