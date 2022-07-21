Email City Guide
Two hospitalized after being attacked by bull

Both victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were hospitalized Thursday after a bull attacked them in the 4600 block of Old Iowa Park Road, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene around 2 p.m. after the bull reportedly attacked a 73-year-old man after he walked onto his neighbor’s property.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the bull, weighing around 600 pounds, then attacked its owner, a 33-year-old man, after he tried to lead it away. A deputy reportedly shot and killed the bull during the second attack.

Deputy Melvin Joyner confirmed the 73-year-old man was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries, while the second victim was taken to a hospital by personal vehicle with head injuries.

