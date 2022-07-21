Email City Guide
WF family’s blessing box helps community

They plan to expand the blessing box before summer ends.
They plan to expand the blessing box before summer ends.(Kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 followed up with a Wichita Falls mom and son who decided to build a blessing box on the lawn of their home which has been helping the community for about four months now.

Rachel Farleigh said it was all the idea of her son, 12-year-old Jerome Reynolds, who made the box to help people shortly after gas prices started rising.

At the time, they thought the blessing box would live for a short time but four months later, the community has kept on helping them give.

“Some people don’t have enough money to buy some food, so they can come to the blessing box and get food,” Reynolds said.

Farleigh said they plan on expanding the blessing box to allow room for bigger donations as they’ve received up to seven boxes at a time.

Anyone can visit the box to donate or take what they need. The location of the blessing box is 2813 Sherman Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309.

