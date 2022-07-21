Email City Guide
WFHS football team to host golf tournament fundraiser

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Chris Koetter spoke with News Channel 6 on Thursday about the Wichita Falls High School football team’s 29th annual golf tournament fundraiser.

It’s the main fundraiser for the football team, and it helps cover meals, jerseys and equipment.

“It really goes to the players,” Koetter said. “They are the ones who we try to benefit the most. When you go out of town, we’re feeding a lot of kids and we try to get them the best meal possible. Those jerseys, some of the new things, it’s just making their experience at Wichita Falls High School even better.”

The fundraiser will happen on July 29 at Champions Course at Weeks Park. Registration is at 8 a.m. and tee time is at 8:30 a.m.

