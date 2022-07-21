Email City Guide
The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation launches an emergency fire fund

A local foundation launched a grant to help raise money for these local volunteer fire...
A local foundation launched a grant to help raise money for these local volunteer fire departments(kauz)
By Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Residents in the community are coming together to help out the many volunteer fire departments. Following that devastating wildfire that sparked yesterday around noon.

Residents have been donating snacks, cases of water, and Gatorade since yesterday afternoon... But a local foundation launched a grant to help raise money for these local volunteer fire departments.

The Wichita Falls area community foundation announced today they have launched an emergency fire fund to assist volunteer fire departments impacted by recent wildfires in the area...Officials say it is times like this that show them how special this community is.

“When you really look at the people in this community we are in a very caring community.” Leslie Schaffner, President of Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation said, “People here take care of each other they want to be a part of something bigger than themselves and you’ll consistently see people go above and beyond to help others in need.”

Donations to the fund will be used specifically to help cover the fuel costs of volunteer fire departments in Wichita, Archer, and Clay counties.

Those interested in making donations click here.

