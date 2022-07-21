Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder

Narciso Caso Espinosa.
Narciso Caso Espinosa.(Wichita County Inmate Roster)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to a murder that happened in February of 2021, according to court documents.

Narciso Caso Espinosa was charged for stabbing a woman in a Wichita Falls home on Grant Street on Feb. 23. Wichita Falls police said Katherine Acuna, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. Acuna was reportedly Espinosa’s girlfriend.

An arrest affidavit states Acuna’s daughter called police and told them Espinosa assaulted her mother and left the Grant Street residence around 11:30 p.m. When Wichita Falls police arrived, they found Acuna unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Espinosa was reportedly found by police several blocks away, fitting the description Acuna’s daughter gave them.

According to Espinosa’s statement, he had lived with Acuna at the residence on Grant Street and they had an argument that turned physical. He allegedly said he “lost control of himself” and grabbed a nearby knife, and stabbed Acuna “one or two times.” He reportedly admitted leaving the residence once Acuna’s daughter called the police.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lola Fleeks.
Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air
The fire was about 30-40 acres at around 5 p.m. according to Wichita Co. Emergency Management.
Church Road Fire now 100% contained
The West Bend Fire burned in Archer, Wichita and Clay counties in Texas on July 19th, 2022.
West Bend Fire now 100% contained
Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Clay County near Jolly.
U.S. 287 between Wichita Falls, Henrietta reopens after wildfire causes closure
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m.
One hospitalized after car hits Holliday post office

Latest News

“It really goes to the players."
WFHS football team to host golf tournament fundraiser
City of Wichita Falls appoints new Municipal Court Judge
City of Wichita Falls appoints new Municipal Court Judge
City Council approves Downtown Development upgrades
City Council approves Downtown Development upgrades
WFHS football team to host golf tournament fundraiser
WFHS football team to host golf tournament fundraiser