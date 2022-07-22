Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed three people were found dead at a camp site at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa, at 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said officers found three dead bodies, but one camper was missing.

He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska. Officers said they later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the park and asked people to stay away as the investigation remains ongoing. Officials said they do not know the relationship between the four people that died at this time.

The campground is evacuated, including Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week. It’s a camp designed to inspire people to live peacefully.

Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pickup site. Officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
Two hospitalized after being attacked by bull
Auto repair shops estimate more than 600 people have been affected by the mix-up.
Residents inadvertently fill up cars with diesel after mix-up
Narciso Caso Espinosa.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
20-year-old Kenneth Tyner.
High-speed police chase through multiple counties ends with arrest in Vernon
Lola Fleeks.
Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air

Latest News

90 students graduate from Road to College program
90 students graduate from Road to College program
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
The fair was hosted to inform parents thinking of home-schooling their kids on everything they...
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
The summer curriculum consisted of four different segments.
90 students graduate from Road to College program
The monarch butterfly, an unmistakable sign of spring, is now considered an endangered species...
Monarch butterflies declining in numbers