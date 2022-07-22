Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

90 students graduate from Road to College program

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Café Con Leche’s Road to College program ended with a celebration Thursday evening.

90 students graduated after being challenged academically for the last six weeks. The summer curriculum consisted of four different segments: academic enrichment, supportive guidance, nutrition and fitness.

It’s a program Café Con Leche founder Gonzalo Robles said keeps the future in mind.

“Well, to me just giving back to this country that has given back so much to me, so what I’m trying to do is foster the next generation well trained, well skilled workers,” Robles said. “We know that we need them and that is something I can do not only to this community but to this country. I feel that’s my responsibility.”

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
Two hospitalized after being attacked by bull
Auto repair shops estimate more than 600 people have been affected by the mix-up.
Residents inadvertently fill up cars with diesel after mix-up
Narciso Caso Espinosa.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
20-year-old Kenneth Tyner.
High-speed police chase through multiple counties ends with arrest in Vernon
Lola Fleeks.
Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air

Latest News

90 students graduate from Road to College program
90 students graduate from Road to College program
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
The fair was hosted to inform parents thinking of home-schooling their kids on everything they...
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
Police said this was an isolated incident.
One injured in stabbing on Polk Street