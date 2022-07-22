90 students graduate from Road to College program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Café Con Leche’s Road to College program ended with a celebration Thursday evening.

90 students graduated after being challenged academically for the last six weeks. The summer curriculum consisted of four different segments: academic enrichment, supportive guidance, nutrition and fitness.

It’s a program Café Con Leche founder Gonzalo Robles said keeps the future in mind.

“Well, to me just giving back to this country that has given back so much to me, so what I’m trying to do is foster the next generation well trained, well skilled workers,” Robles said. “We know that we need them and that is something I can do not only to this community but to this country. I feel that’s my responsibility.”

