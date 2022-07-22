Email City Guide
Caribbean restaurant gives back to community through new food truck

By Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a new food truck in town and it marked its grand opening by giving back to the community.

Fazmoz Caribbean Cuisine launched its food truck on Friday by serving a bunch of drinks and warm plates of food to over 60 people at Faith Mission.

“It feels great when I tell you, it just feels good,” Fatisha Evans, Fazmoz Caribbean Cuisine owner, said. “I enjoy seeing people eat food, you know, eating food brings everyone together, and just seeing everybody come here, talk and laugh, coming back for seconds, it means I have good food right?”

They are the only Caribbean restaurant in town and Evans said they couldn’t have opened this truck without the support from the community.

If you would like more information about Fazmoz, click here.

