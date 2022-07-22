Crime of the week: Credit card abuse leads to felony charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man wanted by police for using someone else’s credit card is starting to rack up felony charges, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s crime of the week.

Credit card theft is a crime we are all susceptible to, and it’s reflected in a new case here in Wichita Falls.

“The victim lost his credit card back at the end of May on the 28th and whoever had the credit card used it for six different transactions,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The crime has a high price, not just for the victim, but for the thief because every time the card was swiped it was another felony charge.

“Well it’s a felony, it’s a third-degree felony every time they do that, so it’s a charge for every time you use that card,” Eipper said.

Police said the person wanted for questioning has a unique tattoo on his forearm, and they are hoping one of our viewers might recognize him and call with information. They also hope that spreading the word will remind people to report missing cards as soon as possible.

“Please don’t think that it’s an overburden for us,” Eipper said. “Give us a call once you’ve got that thing shut down because yours could be one of many and so that’s going to help us in finding these people that are abusing these credit cards.”

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

