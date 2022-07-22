Farmers Market Association responds to DWFD decision on lease

Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: 10:58 a.m.
The president of the Farmers Market Association has released a statement on Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s announcement to not renew the association’s lease.
“To the citizens of Wichita Falls, The Farmers Market Association Members, the Downtown Businesses and the customers of the market, the Board of Directors of the Farmers Market Association are truly disappointed in the Press Release by Downtown Development this morning,” Scott Poenitzsch, Farmers Market Association president, said. “We received no prior notification of this publication before seeing it here. In fact, we have a meeting tentatively scheduled this upcoming Tuesday at 6:00 PM to continue the talks towards a common resolution. It would appear that Downtown Wichita Falls Development has chosen a path without any further wishes to amicably resolve the relationships.”
In addition to the statement, the Farmers Market Association Facebook page posted a photo that is allegedly of an email exchange between Poenitzsch and Downtown Wichita Falls Development:
ORIGINAL STORY: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:09 a.m.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development (DWFD) announced Friday it would not renew the lease with the Farmer’s Market Association.
The announcement comes after the Farmers Market Association expressed frustration with what they said was a 74% increase in fees paid by the Association. While the prospect of raising booth prices for vendors was floated, this was prohibited by an ordinance approved by City Council.
News Channel 6 will have more on this story in Friday’s evening newscasts.
Read the full statement from Downtown Wichita Falls Development below: